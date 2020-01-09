Eglin AFB soldier to be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery

(WKRG) — An Eglin Air Force Base soldier who was killed in combat two days before Christmas will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery on Thursday.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble

Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, New Jersey, was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Post Chapel, according to Arlington Cemetery’s funeral schedule.

Goble’s unit was engaged in combat operations in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, when he suffered fatal injuries, the Pentagon said.

He leaves behind his girlfriend and a young daughter.

LATEST STORIES