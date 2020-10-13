EggFest re-imagines 2020 event in order to raise money for local charities

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — EggFest has been a tradition for people around the country since 2013. The festival is said to be one of the biggest barbecue events in our region, but it does way more than serving great food, because it raises money for charities all around Northwest Florida.

EggFest is usually held at the Wahoo Stadium, but due to COVID-19 they’ve had to cancel their event this year. However, they still plan on giving back to the community.

Co-chair of EggFest Doug Jolly says, “Year one, I think our event was here — I think we were trying to tell people what an EggFest was and a lot of people in town didn’t know or hadn’t heard about it, because we weren’t the first people to do an EggFest, we were just the first people to do it here.”

Since 2013, EggFest has been able to raise money for charities specifically to help families in need of food, and in 2018, to families who are in need of assistance with children battling cancer.

Co-chair of EggFest Lisa long says, “All three of us have this longing to give back to the community, to donate money to charities that we believe in, and that we know are accountable and are doing good work. So this just made sense to us that we don’t just go out and give our personal money but add all the money that people are donating through sponsorships and buying tickets and give that away too.”

Over the past seven years, they have donated a little over $360,000 to local charities and have rotated them in and out throughout the years, which they say all continue to support their cause after. This year because of COVID-19, they have had to cancel their event but resorted to something else.

Co-chair of EggFest Jerod says, “We said hey we aren’t going to do our event we want to do a cookbook. And really what makes this cookbook unique is not only will we get recipes from pit masters from all over the country and all over the world, we have a guy coming from New Zealand, but we are going to tell a little more about the story of EggFest, and talk about the sponsors and the teams and put some color to it… better than just a list of recipe’s.”

All the cookbook sales will go straight to the charities they pick. They still plan to raise over $50,000 and say it will still be an “eggs-cellent” year. People have already started ordering their books after announcing it on Monday.

For more information on how to get a book of your own, click here.

LATEST STORIES