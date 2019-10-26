EEE death reported in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) A person has died in Baldwin County after contracting Eastern Equine Encephalitis. It’s the first case of a human contracting the virus in Alabama since 2014.

The name, or even if it was a man or woman was not released by the state department of public health and usually, they don’t even release the county where the death occurred, but state health officials felt it was important to let people know where this happened.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is most commonly transmitted through the bite of a mosquito, although it has not been confirmed how this person contracted the disease. They became ill in September.

Earlier this year EEE activity was reported in Mobile and Houston counties.

It takes 4 to 10 days after the bite of an infected mosquito before symptoms like headache, fever, chills and vomiting develop. About a third of patients who develop EEE die.

The best prevention is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, which are most active at dusk and overnight, empty standing water and use a repellent containing DEET.

Health officials tell News 5 the person who contracted EEE in 2014 survived the virus. Other human cases in Alabama were reported in 2007 and 2008.