Educators get second dose of vaccine, leading to more confidence for health in the classroom

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health hosted a mass vaccination clinic today focusing on educators.

Saturday’s clinic giving out second doses, aimed at teachers and educators. Sterling Spencer, an English teacher at Grand Bay Middle School, was one of those getting his second Pfizer dose today.

“I’m excited to have my second dose of the vaccine. I know that I’m going in, and not only am I safe but in a way, I am also showing my students that it is safe to take things like vaccines. You should trust the science and you need to make sure you are making informed and smart decisions,” he said.

More than 2,000 people were administered the vaccine, not all those in the education system, but Saturday’s clinic was aimed at providing a time more convenient for them. Natalie Fox, USA Health’s chief nursing officer, saying, “We wanted to make it easy for them and their schedules, you know it’s not easy for teachers to leave a classroom of 30 students, and so that’s why we did this on Saturday for them. We felt like it would work well for their schedule.”

There are concerns with the mask mandate set to expire during the school year, and the timing for children to be able to get the vaccine is unknown. But overall, it is an optimistic feeling as educators like Spencer are heading out of the Civic Center and into the classroom now fully vaccinated.

“I think for many people the worry of us getting sick extends beyond our health but in a way how it’s going to affect how we are going to be able to teach. Whether that means our students are going to be behind on something, it gives us a moment of respite, and I am happy to get it. I encourage anyone who can get the vaccine to do so. It will curve it, and we will all be safer that way.”