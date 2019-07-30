Educational exhibit up now at Government Plaza atrium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An educational exhibit is now up at Government Plaza until mid-September.

“The Cases and Faces that Changed the Nation” is a traveling eleven-panel exhibit that showcases different people and legal cases from Alabama.

It was unveiled Tuesday morning before the weekly City Council meeting.

Each case or person featured had some part in shaping the US Supreme Court, according to the City of Mobile’s events calendar.

You can find the free exhibit in the Atrium at Government Plaza until September 19th.