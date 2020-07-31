ECSO searching for missing 76-year-old man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 76-year-old man.

David Ferland was last seen on July 31 at 12:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of Cerny Road. He may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620 or 911.

