ECSO, Oklahoma task force make arrests in 62-year-old woman’s murder

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon it, along with the help of a supporting agency, had made an arrest in the murder of a 62-year-old woman.

On Monday, ECSO investigators responded to a homicide at the 5000-block of Yacht Harbour Circle in Ferry Pass. During the investigation, they identified the victim as Cheryl Cain.

Friday, ECSO investigators, along with the help of the Tulsa Police Fugitives Warrants Task Force of Oklahoma, arrested Cody Jay Harrimon and Eugina Lynn Martorelli in connection Cain’s murder.

Both suspects, according to the sheriff’s office, were taken into custody without incident at a hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

