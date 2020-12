PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are in search of a man wanted for using someone’s debit card after a vehicle burglary Tuesday.

Officers say the vehicle was burglarized on North “P” Street and shortly after the victim’s debit card was used at a convenient store on North Pace Boulevard by the suspect in these photos.

If you have any information about the identity of this suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

LATEST STORIES: