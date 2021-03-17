ECSO: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.

At 7:14 p.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed disturbance at the Surf and Sand Hotel on Fort Pickens Road. The caller said a man was battering a woman, and he was armed with a gun. When deputies arrived, the man and the woman were inside a hotel room. Deputies say the man was armed but refused all commands to surrender, forcing deputies to shoot him. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No deputies were injured during the incident. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified and is investigating the officer-involved shooting.