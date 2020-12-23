ECSO: Man arrested after strangling neighbor’s cat

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County, Fla., man is in jail accused of strangling his neighbor’s cat.
James Martin Jr. is charged with felony animal cruelty.
His neighbor said she walked outside to see Martin choking the cat then throwing it into a bush. The neighbor said Martin told her the cat scratched him. She thought the cat was dead because it was unresponsive, but it eventually regained consciousness and was taken to a vet’s office.
Martin is in jail on a $2,500 bond.
