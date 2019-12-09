ECSO: ‘It will be a long time before people get over this’ after Saudi national opens fire on NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis alongside other officials Saturday afternoon questioning how someone who expressed hatred for America was allowed to train on an American base.

“I think that this is something that should not have been allowed to happen,” Governor DeSantis said.

The Florida governor demanding answers after a 21-year-old in the Royal Saudi Air Force training at NAS Pensacola opened fire in a training building on base killing three and injuring eight.

“I mean he had a major social media trial, this guy was somebody who had a deep-seated hatred for the United States. That was pretty clear,” said Governor DeSantis.

Governor DeSantis says he has asked the U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper about a review on the vetting process allowing foreign nationals into the U.S.

“Coming to our base, and they should not be doing that if they hate our country,” he said. The governor continued, “my sense is more needs to be done.”

The shooter, identified as Mohammed Alshamrani. The Navy confirming he lived on base.

“You should have walked that crime scene with us and you’d understand the anger in this community right now. Where the innocents that were murdered in that training building is something that would stay with you for the rest of your life. I can tell you it will be a very long time before this community the military and the civilian community gets over this. Because we are an open, giving, and loving people. And that has been betrayed,” said Sheriff David Morgan.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect had been in the community for a few years.

“For this horrific turnaround, and now the person you befriended not too long ago ends up a killer. It will be a long time before people get over this. And I think a lot of people will be forever changed psychologically because that trust was horrifically violated,” said Morgan.

The FBI also confirmed Sunday, Alshamrani was able to purchase the gun legally. That fact is something the governor is questioning the ATF about a loophole in the law that allowed him to make that purchase.

“He had no constitutional right to do that for sure. Why the federal law has that, I’m not sure,” said Governor DeSantis.

NAS Pensacola will shift back to routine access Monday morning, but only current DoD ID card holders will be allowed on base.

