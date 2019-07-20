ECSO: Father shoots 3-year-old, himself

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine why a man shot his 3-year-old child and then himself.

It happened at about 2:45 at Wyoming and Louisiana Drives in Pensacola, deputies said.

Deputies said Terrace Jackson picked up the child at the home to walk to the store. Witnesses say they got about 100 yards from the home when Jackson pulled out a pistol, shot the child, and turned and shot himself.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. The child is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.