ECSO: Deputies are searching for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar store

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a Family Dollar on West Michigan Avenue.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released the following details:
“Possible armed robbery at Family Dollar, 2800 block of West Michigan Avenue. Black male suspect wearing all black including face mask. Took undisclosed amount of cash. Could be traveling in a mid 2000’s light green Ford Expedition. No shots fired. No injuries. Deputies arrived at 1:57pm.”Amber Southard, ECSO
