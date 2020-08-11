ECSO: Corrections officer arrested for smuggling contraband into detention center

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office along with the FBI served arrest warrants on Lakerdra Shanta Snowden, who was a corrections officer at the Escambia County Detention Center.

The arrest stems from an investigation that revealed Snowden smuggled contraband into the detention center.

She has since been terminated from her position. Snowden is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

