ECSO: Corrections officer arrested for smuggling contraband into detention center

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office along with the FBI served arrest warrants on Lakerdra Shanta Snowden, who was a corrections officer at the Escambia County Detention Center.

The arrest stems from an investigation that revealed Snowden smuggled contraband into the detention center.

She has since been terminated from her position. Snowden is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories