ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist is accused of driving away from an Escambia County sheriff’s deputy at more than 100 miles an hour.

22-year-old Tyler Driver is charged with attempting to elude after allegedly running a stop sign and taking off down Plaza Road North in Cantonment and then Santa Rosa Road.

A deputy caught up with Driver on River Annex Road, where he was taken into custody. He’s since bonded out of the Escambia County Jail.