Eco-Team collected over 5,500 pounds of recycles during Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Coastal Foundation’s Eco-Team had their hands full during Mardi Gras. They collected over 5,500 pounds of recycles over a course of nearly three weeks in February.

The Eco-Team was founded back in 2012. In 2013, the team collected just 100 pounds of glass, plastic bottles, cardboard and aluminum. Each year, the team has collected even more, with this year being over 5,500 pounds.

We thank the City for all of their recycling efforts and for putting out 100 additional trash cans to help keep our local environment clean this season. Alabama Coastal Fondation

To learn more about the Eco-Team, click here.

