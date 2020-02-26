Eco-Team collected over 5,500 pounds of recycles during Mardi Gras

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Alabama Coastal Foundation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Coastal Foundation’s Eco-Team had their hands full during Mardi Gras. They collected over 5,500 pounds of recycles over a course of nearly three weeks in February.

The Eco-Team was founded back in 2012. In 2013, the team collected just 100 pounds of glass, plastic bottles, cardboard and aluminum. Each year, the team has collected even more, with this year being over 5,500 pounds.

We thank the City for all of their recycling efforts and for putting out 100 additional trash cans to help keep our local environment clean this season.

Alabama Coastal Fondation

To learn more about the Eco-Team, click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Route A

Route B

Route C

Route D

Route E

Route F

Trending Stories