MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Easter Bunny is making stops across Mobile and Baldwin Counties on Saturday.
He plans to make 60+ stops over an 8 hour period.
The Easter Bunny is visiting neighborhoods across the area so you might just see him in your community!
LATEST STORIES:
- ADPH: Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 11 reported deaths in Mobile County
- Easter Bunny making 60+ visits in neighborhoods Saturday
- WATCH: ‘Love Triangle’ leaves woman dead; female BPD detective arrested
- BIKER DAD: rider ticketed for violating “Stay at Home” order tells his story, police comment on incident
- Celebrate your best friend on National Pet Day!