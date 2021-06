MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Homicide detectives are at the scene of a shooting reported early Wednesday morning at a Shell gas station at the intersection of Navco Rd. and McVay Dr.

One suspect was seen in police custody in the back of a patrol car. Several evidence markers are on the ground near the gas pumps.

Editor’s note: Article updated at 5:51 a.m. to include new information.