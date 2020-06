MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A shooting was reported early Tuesday morning at the Estates at Lafayette Square on Downtowner Blvd. in Mobile.

Mobile police were called to the apartment complex at 900 Downtowner Blvd. at 2:35 a.m., according to a crime map published on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

WKRG News 5 has contacted the Mobile Police Department to get more information.