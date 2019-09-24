Early morning police chase in Baldwin County, arrest made

UPDATE: (8:00 a.m.) — According to police, the suspect has been charged with domestic violence, eluding police, and interference with a domestic violence call. Investigators say he was fighting with an ex and drove off before officers arrived. The suspect then drove to his mother’s house in Point Clear, where the chase ended.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Law enforcement agencies in Baldwin County pursued a vehicle early Tuesday morning. Few details are known at this point, but we’re told the chase continued south on Highway 181 near Fairhope.

We’re told this happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 Daphne Police made an arrest.

We’re working to gather more info and will bring you the latest details on air and online.