A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile.

Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The homeowner tells us the fire started in the wall and quickly spread to the attic. Investigators are still working to determine the official cause of the fire.

It’s not clear how much damage was caused to the home at this time.