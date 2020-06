MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) Emergency crews responded early Thursday morning to a house fire on Avalon Blvd. in Milton.

The fire was reported at 4:49 a.m. at 3981 Avalon Blvd., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Part of the road at Avalon Blvd. and Collins Dr. is blocked by emergency crews.

