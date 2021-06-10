Suspect in custody after early morning crash in midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) UPDATE: The driver who crashed into a utility pole after leading police on a chase in midtown Mobile early Thursday morning is now in custody.

The car that was being pursued crashed near the intersection of Clearmont St. and South Fulton St. shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday. Power crews are working to restore power to homes in the area.

Police say the suspect, who was the only person in the car, fled on foot after crashing into the utility pole.

According to the sergeant on scene, the suspect is in custody and he was not injured in the crash.

Edited at 5:45 a.m. to include new information.