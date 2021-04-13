Dynamic duo of special needs education receive Golden Apple Award

Saraland, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s always fun for our Golden Apple team to surprise ‘a’ teacher. But at Saraland Middle School, we were able to surprise two teachers.

Erin Pugh and Jennifer Campitelli are a team. They teach sixteen special needs students together.

Pugh told us there are some challenges. “I think it’s just making sure we have enough time in our day to teach everything that we want to for our children and make sure that they succeed and that we’re meeting everyone’s needs,” she said.

They teach the same students throughout the students three years in 6th, 7th and 8th grades.

Campitelli told us, “I feel like we get to bond with the kids, we get to know our kids, we get to work with them and we really get to see great changes, both academically and behavorily.”

Our congratulations to Erin Pugh, Jennifer Campitelli and Saraland Middle School for a job well done.