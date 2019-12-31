Dylan Moses to return to Alabama

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses speaks during an NCAA college football news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Alabama plays Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl semifinal football game on Dec. 29. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(WKRG) — Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses announced on Instagram today that he would be returning for another season in Tuscaloosa.

“After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision for me is to return to Alabama and finish my college education,” Moses said in a lengthy post. “This past year for me wasn’t what I expected, and I feel as if I would be leaving a lot on the table if I decided to enter the NFL Draft”

Moses missed the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL he suffered right before the season opener with Duke. Despite his injury, Moses was still considered a first-round draft pick if he decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the draft. The Crimson Tide plays Michigan in the Citrus Bowl Wednesday.

