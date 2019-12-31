Dylan Moses to return to Alabama

(WKRG) — Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses announced on Instagram today that he would be returning for another season in Tuscaloosa.
“After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision for me is to return to Alabama and finish my college education,” Moses said in a lengthy post. “This past year for me wasn’t what I expected, and I feel as if I would be leaving a lot on the table if I decided to enter the NFL Draft”
Moses missed the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL he suffered right before the season opener with Duke. Despite his injury, Moses was still considered a first-round draft pick if he decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the draft. The Crimson Tide plays Michigan in the Citrus Bowl Wednesday.
