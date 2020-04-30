Dunkin’ to offer free coffee, doughnut to all health care workers on National Nurses Day

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dunkin’ wants to say thank you to all healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic with some coffee and donuts on them!

On May 6, National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee & donut to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Dunkin’ is also donating $200,000 to First Descents, an organization that provides support to nurses and health care workers who have experienced trauma during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Dunkin’ is giving back is through the purchase of e-gift cards. Dunkin’ will donate $1 of up to $100,000 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency funds. These funds help families impacted by COVID-19. To purchase an e-gift card click here.

