Dunkin’ offers free donut to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday

Dunkin’ restaurants in Alabama will offer customers a free donut with the purchase of a beverage on June 5. (Photo: Dunkin’)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Dunkin’ restaurants in Alabama will offer customers a free donut to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday, June 5.

Customers will receive a free classic donut with the purchase of beverage all day on Friday. Boston creme, glazed, glazed chocolate and jelly filled are among the classic options available for the promotion.

On Wednesday, Dunkin’ introduced a new birthday cake flavored donut called the “Celebration Donut.” The new pastry consists of birthday cake mix with rainbow sprinkles in the mix and white icing topped with yellow star, pink and orange sprinkles.