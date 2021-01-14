Dunkin’ offers free bagels for ‘National Bagel Day’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) To celebrate ‘National Bagel Day’, the Dunkin’ location on Springhill Ave. in Mobile will give away 100 bagels on Jan. 15.
The restaurant best known for their donuts and coffee will offer the free plain bagel to the first 100 customers. Dunkin’ of Mobile is using the celebration of carbs to tout a variety of bagels on their menu, including cinnamon raisin, everything, multigrain, plain and sesame seed.
