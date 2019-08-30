Dry skies, lower humidity, tracking hurricane Dorian

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast!!

Today will be much like yesterday with dry skies, lower humidity, and highs in the low to mid 90s. Tomorrow is when we introduce afternoon showers and thunderstorms at 30% coverage. Sunday is a little wetter at 50% coverage. Highs will stick in the low to mid 90s.

Right now, you Labor Day weekend and beginning of next week does not include anything tropical since the track of hurricane Dorian is still quite uncertain. As of now, it includes afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s. We will update the forecast and you if anything changes.

