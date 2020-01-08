Drugs found during traffic stop in Foley, man arrested

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Foley. An officer pulled over 42-year-old Tyrone Thomas for a possible window tint violation. During the investigation, the officer found 4.9 pounds of edibles including THC and THC vapes. Thomas has been charged with felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

