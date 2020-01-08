Drugs found during traffic stop in Foley, man arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A Mobile murder suspect is back in jail. Trenton King was arrested Monday for an armed robbery that happened in December. King, who is also awaiting trial for murder, was on bond.

King is accused of shooting and killing Deanthony Means in 2016. He was set to go to trial in September, but there was a continuance after King's attorney filed a motion to suppress the gun seized during a search warrant at his home.