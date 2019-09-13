Drug Education Council holds meeting about new vaping dangers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Drug Education Council in Mobile will talk about recent illnesses related to e-cigarettes and vaping.

Health officials will hold a meeting releasing new information and data about how the vaping epidemic is affecting our area.

The Alabama Department of Health says it is investigating five reports of potentially severe lung disease associated with electronic cigarettes or vaping. The US Government announced its refining how it’s measuring the outbreak in breathing illnesses in people who vape. It’s now only counting cases closely linked to electronic cigarette use.

On Thursday, health officials said there are 380 confirmed cases. Probable cases have been reported in 36-states and one US territory. The Alabama Department of Public Health says most of these cases are seen in young adults and adolescents. Symptoms of vaping related illness include chest pain and vomiting. So far, no single device, liquid, or ingredient has been identified as the cause, and health officials advise people not to vape until more is known.

The meeting at the Drug Education Council begins on Thursday morning at 10 o’clock.