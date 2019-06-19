Drone video shows aftermath of massive condo fire.

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — New drone video shows the aftermath of the massive condo fire Wednesday morning in Perdido Key. Authorities confirm a firefighter was injured battling a massive fire at Key Harbour Condominiums early Wednesday morning.

The firefighter suffered minor heat exhaustion, and a resident suffered minor smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

Fourteen of the 20 units at Key Harbour were destroyed. The fire spread to nearby Pescador Landing destroying half of the units there. A nearby home was also destroyed.

The condo is roughly 200 yards from the Flora-Bama.