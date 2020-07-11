Drivers seeing cracked windshields and more damage from I-65 resurfacing project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A resurfacing project on I-65 is causing damage to cars. From Prichard to the I-10 interchange, drivers have told News 5 cars are kicking up rocks, cracking windshields, and even causing dents.

Juan Puente lives in Semmes. He got on I-65 from Moffett Road and got off at Airport. He never expected such a short trip could cause so much damage. He said, “As soon as we got on, I started to get over to the middle lane and that’s whenever all these rock chips started coming out of nowhere… Once, you know, I was able to pass a car, I seen that it wasn’t a gravel truck, it was the actual road.”

The Alabama Department of Transportation sent News 5 a statement about the project. It says:

“The contractor is contractually responsible for third party claims.The contractor is Hosea O. Weaver and Sons Inc. ALDOT does not process final payment vouchers to the contractor until all third party claims are resolved. Also, the means and methods to perform the resurfacing work according to plans and specifications is determined by the contractor. The contractor has been making adjustments in their process to improve their operations.” ALDOT

News 5 also reached out to the contractor who also sent a statement. It says:

“We are monitoring the condition of the milled roadway on I-65 very closely with ALDOT, and the safety of the traveling public is our top priority. We have and are taking every effort to ensure a clean travel surface at the end of every shift. The material that comes loose on the roadway is a result of the high volume and heavy loads of traffic. We are constructing this project as it has been designed and directed and are not able to control the rate of deterioration of the underlying surface.” Hosea O. Weaver and Sons Inc.

The contractor would not comment on what is being done to help drivers, but one woman told News 5 she was able to file a claim with the company.

Puente said, “I’m just gonna be honest, I’m not really holding my breath if you know what I mean.”

ALDOT estimates this nearly $5-million project will finish in January of 2021.

If you have damage, you can CLICK HERE to contact Hosea O. Weaver and Sons Inc. by sending a message and get a damage claim form.

