Drivers must use hands free phones in school and construction zones starting Tuesday

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Drivers in Florida must use hands free phones in school and active construction zones starting Tuesday. It’s part of Florida’s ban on texting and driving.

Ian Satter with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says the new Pensacola Bay Bridge is still a construction zone and will remain one until it’s completion. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says anyone using their phone in these zones will be pulled over and given a warning until January.

Over the summer, texting and driving became illegal in Florida. Robert Cannon with FHP says they encourage people to put the phone down completely in these zones.

Tickets will cost around $60 and there’s a court fee on top of that, which would make it over $100. The law says you can use the phone if you pull over in these active construction areas or school zones. An active construction zone means crews are present and out working.