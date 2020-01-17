UPDATE: Driver in custody after crashing into building in Downtown Mobile

by: WKRG Staff

UPDATE (8:15 a.m.) — Police have released more information on this morning’s arrest. 25-year-old Jimmy Martin was found near his disabled car near Conti and Joachim. Martin has been arrested on DUI charges.

UPDATE (5:25 a.m.) — The driver is in custody. According to witnesses, the driver slammed into the Alexander Shunnarah building, a fence, and several cars. Witnesses also say the driver may have been impaired. It’s not clear what charges he will face.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One building, several cars, and a fence have been damaged during an overnight crash in Downtown Mobile. It happened around 2 a.m. near Conti and Conception Streets. Witnesses say the driver backed into the building, hit several cars and a fence before driving off. We are waiting for more information from police.

