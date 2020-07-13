Driver runs off following crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida State Troopers are investigating following a three-vehicle crash on I-10. It happened in the westbound lanes near the Blackwater Bridge around 2:20 this morning. The driver of a pickup truck slammed into the back of a van which then crashed into a tractor trailer. Following the crash, the driver of the truck who caused the crash ran away from the scene. The other drivers had minor injuries. Other information involving the missing driver have not yet been released.
