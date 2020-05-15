Driver killed following early morning car crash in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was killed during an early morning crash in Escambia County, Florida. It happened around 4am near the intersection of Highway 29 and West Quintette Road. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a Toyota SUV when she left the roadway and entered the woods. The woman, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

