Driver injured after crashing into parked car, which then crashed into house

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A man was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital late Monday night after crashing into a parked car, which then crashed into a house.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was speeding on Requin Ln. and did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Guidy Lane. He crashed into a car parked in a driveway causing the parked car to crash into a home.

The crash happened at approximately 11:35 p.m. The driver was injured, but no one inside the home was hurt. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.