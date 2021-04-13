Driver injured after crashing into parked car, which then crashed into house

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A man was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital late Monday night after crashing into a parked car, which then crashed into a house.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was speeding on Requin Ln. and did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Guidy Lane. He crashed into a car parked in a driveway causing the parked car to crash into a home.

The crash happened at approximately 11:35 p.m. The driver was injured, but no one inside the home was hurt. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories