Driver escapes with only minor injuries after freak logging truck crash

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple logs smashed into a vehicle in Georgia when they fell out of a logging truck Friday.
The logs hit the vehicle head-on and tore through the seats.
The Whitfield County Fire Department posted images to Facebook that show logs smashed through the windshield and all the way out of the back of the vehicle.
The driver escaped with only minor injuries, according to the fire department.
Crews were on scene to clean up the crash on Cleveland Highway.
