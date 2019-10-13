Driver escapes with only minor injuries after freak logging truck crash







WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple logs smashed into a vehicle in Georgia when they fell out of a logging truck Friday.

The logs hit the vehicle head-on and tore through the seats.

The Whitfield County Fire Department posted images to Facebook that show logs smashed through the windshield and all the way out of the back of the vehicle.

The driver escaped with only minor injuries, according to the fire department.

Crews were on scene to clean up the crash on Cleveland Highway.

Advanced Extrication on Cleveland Hwy this morning. Great job guys! Patient had only minor injuries. Posted by Whitfield County Fire on Friday, October 11, 2019

