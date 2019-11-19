PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County deputy is okay after he was involved in a car crash Monday night in Pensacola. Deputy B. Kersey was in his marked patrol car when another driver, Darren Lee, crossed the median and crashed into Kersey’s car. This happened around 9 p.m. near Highway 29 and E. Nine Mile Road. No one was injured but Kersey was unable to exit the car for some time due to the damage on his side. Lee was ticketed for the crash.
Driver crashes into deputy in Escambia County, Florida
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated: