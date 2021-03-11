ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A three-car collision slowed down traffic Wednesday night on the Escambia Bay Bridge. According to a report from the Florida Highway patrol, an SUV crashed into a dump truck carrying a roadside barrier. Following this collision, a sedan crashed into the SUV, unable to avoid the wreckage. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt while the drivers of the SUV and sedan had minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was cited for careless driving.
Driver cited following three-car crash on the Escambia Bay Bridge
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated: