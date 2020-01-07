Driver charged with murder in Citronelle crash that killed 2 people

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers on Tuesday announced murder charges against a man in connection with a deadly crash in December.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 14, on U.S. 45 near Citronelle.

ALEA said Donald Crocker was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that left the roadway near Chunchula Landfill Road and struck several trees.

43-year-old Curtis Miller and 21-year-old James Toomey Jr. were ejected and killed.

Crocker is charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault, and one count of leaving the scene.

According to ALEA, Crocker left the scene of the crash, but warrants were obtained for his arrest. Crocker was booked into Metro Jail on the charges Tuesday morning.

Also injured in the crash were 24-year-old Steven Miller and 19-year-old Skylar Toomey.

