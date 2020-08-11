Drive-in series brings recorded Metallica concert to Pensacola

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another drive-in concert is coming to the Pensacola Interstate Fair. A previously recorded Metallica concert will air August 29th. Tickets go on sale this Friday. It’ll cost $115 per car and six people are allowed in one car.

You can purchase tickets here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories