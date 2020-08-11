Drive-in series brings recorded Metallica concert to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another drive-in concert is coming to the Pensacola Interstate Fair. A previously recorded Metallica concert will air August 29th. Tickets go on sale this Friday. It’ll cost $115 per car and six people are allowed in one car.
You can purchase tickets here.
