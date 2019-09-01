Drive-by shooting seriously injures 1 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Saturday afternoon in the area of 28 Miller St.

A man suffered a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The OCSO received a 911 call from someone in the area reporting hearing multiple gunshots around 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the OCSO at 850- 651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-Tips, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.