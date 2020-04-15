Drift, Casino Beach Bar plan to hold ‘World’s Largest Virtual Happy Hour’ on Friday

CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 18: General view of atmosphere during the Happy Hour co-hosted by Taboola and Double Verify at Cannes Lions on June 18, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images for Taboola)

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Drift and Casino Beach Bar plans to break a Guinness World record on Friday and you can be a part of it.

The restaurant and bar plan to break the Guinness World Record for the “World’s Largest Virtual Happy Hour” this Friday.

“In a time like this, you clearly realize it is all about the people in your life, not where you are at or what you are eating and drinking, but who you are doing it with, said Matt LaFon, owner of both establishments, in a media release. “It always has been and always will be.”

Everyone is welcome to join, the release says, regardless of where they live in the world.

The team at Drift and Casino Beach Bar is expecting at least 500 people to join in the fun, but can host 1,000 devices dialing in to the virtual happy hour.

Those who wish to join are encouraged to wear a funky hat.

The event will be an online Zoom meeting from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST on April 17.

You can join the meeting here.

“We greatly miss seeing our Drift and Casino Beach Bar and Grille family and community. We just want to bring people together the best we can right now and do something fun and positive,” LaFon said in the release. “We cannot do that at this time in person, so we are going to over the web. Looking forward to seeing everyone on Friday.

