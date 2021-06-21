Drexell and Honeybee’s opens extra hours to help feed storm victims



BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Drexell and Honeybee’s donation-only restaurant will open extra hours this week to help out those affected by the storms that tore through East Brewton and Brewton Saturday morning.

The restaurant’s owner, Lisa McMillan, said Monday anyone can come in or take out food every day for the rest of the week starting Tuesday.

McMillan says she wants to take some of the burdens off of those affected by the storms and felt the need to do this for her community.

“When we heard about all the tornados and stuff, we knew it was our duty because so many people have been ousted from their homes so we wanted to open up and feed people and help people and give them somewhere to just relax and fellowship,” McMillan said. “It brings so much joy to be able to do that.”

McMillan said restaurant will open tomorrow at 11 a.m. and remain open as long as there is a need.