Dredging of Little Lagoon Pass to begin Tuesday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Gulf Shores posted an update to their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon regarding the Little Lagoon Pass dredging operation.

“The shallow water depth in Little Lagoon Pass has triggered the standing Court Order requiring the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to prepare and begin dredging to allow the exchange of water from Little Lagoon and the Gulf of Mexico,” the post read.

The dredging schedule is listed as follows:

– The gravel parking area will be closed today, Wednesday, May 20, and will open to half capacity tomorrow, Thursday, May 21, once everything has been staged. The paved parking area will remain open.

– Dredging activities are expected to begin Tuesday, May 26, and will continue until the project is complete which typically requires up to 60 days.

