Dramatic 911 calls released in massive condo fire

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) – WKRG News 5 has obtained 911 calls for help made during a massive condo fire Wednesday morning. 75 firefighters responded to the call that left more than 2 dozen condos destroyed.

“Get everybody outside,” a dispatcher says on one call as a woman asks for help at the Key Harbour condos. “Please it’s terrible,” the woman says. “They’re coming as fast as they can,” the dispatcher responds, “how man units are involved?” The woman says “20, hurry, please hurry,” she says with distress in her voice, “it’s spreading. It’s going fast.”

The call continues:

Dispatcher: “Make sure everyone is out. Is there anyone else inside the condo?”

Caller: “Let me call them. We need to start calling them to get them out.”

Dispatcher: “You can call them but do not go inside. Do not let anyone go inside. The fire department’s coming as fast as they can. I don’t want to create anymore victims, ok? You can call them on their cell phones but do not go inside.”

Caller: “Alright”

Dispatcher: “They’re coming as fast as they can ok?”

Caller: “ok”

A firefighter was injured battling a massive fire at Key Harbour Condominiums early Wednesday morning.

The firefighter suffered minor heat exhaustion, and a resident suffered minor smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

Fourteen of the 20 units at Key Harbour were destroyed. The fire spread to nearby Pescador Landing destroying half of the units there. A nearby home was also destroyed. The condo is roughly 200 yards from the Flora-Bama.