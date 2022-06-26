MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Demonstrations continue across the country, following Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court that reverses Roe vs. Wade, including right here in Mobile.

The decision from the Supreme Court ended legal abortion in Alabama.

Dozens of protestors filled Mardi Gras park Sunday afternoon, upset at the Supreme Court’s decision… saying women should have the right to make decisions for their bodies.

Both women and men filled the park, as they held their posters high, and expressed their voices loudly in reaction to the landmark decision from the Supreme Court.

“I am a sexual assault survivor, I was 14,” says one protestor, Akira Truelove. “Thankfully I didn’t end up pregnant, but it was a very hard choice I had to think about. And it’s disgusting that this is being overturned and that this is the world we live in.”

“For me to only be 19 and at my second protest just for our rights and just for people to have equality it’s really messed up that our government is doing this to us,” says protester Asher Black.

The decision leaves it up to the states to determine whether or not abortion is legal.

Alabama officials acting quickly to enact a 2019 law that bans all elective abortions, except when the life of the mother is at risk.

Regardless, protestors including Christian Young say they will continue to protest for women’s rights and their freedoms.

“For this to be what we’re gathering for is sad because it feels like a battle that has already been fought before,” says Young. “The fact that we’re revisiting this in 2022 is disheartening but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do so I’ll be here every time.”