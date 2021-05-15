Dozens of families attend Burgers and Badges event

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of families came out to Meadbrook Park Saturday to the Burgers and Badges event hosted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO brought out its rescue vehicles, a K-9 officer and its mounted posse unit for families to check out. Children could be seen climbing in and out of the vehicles and trying on bulletproof vests.

Costello’s Butcher Shop donated hundreds of burgers and hotdogs for the community to enjoy.

Events like Burgers and Badges help show the positive impact law enforcement can have on the community, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

“What you see in the spotlight unfortunately is less than 1% of what actually takes place,” Simmons said. “So what you see here is … the men and women who are behind the badge. That we’re part of this community, we live in the community and we care about people.”

Costello’s Butcher Shop is known for its giving in the Escambia County community. The shop off West Fairfield Drive has given thousands of free meals to children who come into the shop.

“We wanted to help out within our community and there’s only so much you can do by yourself,” said owner Darren Costello. “So, we wanted to bring the sheriff’s department in, the police force and show the community that we’re all together.”